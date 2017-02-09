The 59th annual Grammy Awards are fast approaching, but before you sit down to watch your favorite artists battle it out on the main stage, Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE are giving you an exclusive look at everything that goes down on the red carpet, from behind-the-scenes videos with the attendees to commentary on outrageous looks from the evening.

Hosted by Jeremy Parson and Andrea Boehke from PEOPLE Now, PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live will include interviews with Grammy nominees, panel discussions about the biggest categories and tightest races, and, of course, critiques about Grammys fashion over the years and the best and worst looks on the red carpet.

James Corden, aka Mr. Carpool Karaoke, will take the stage as this year’s host. The Grammys will air live on CBS from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. E.T./5 p.m. P.T. To keep track of which artists win what, check out the full list of nominees and download or print out EW’s official Grammys ballot here.

