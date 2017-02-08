Here's how long you'd have to work to match Rihanna’s 'Work' earnings

Rihanna worked hard to achieve success with her hit single “Work,” but not nearly as hard as the rest of us will to match her earnings.

Thanks to a video from Coinage, Time Inc.’s new personal finance video company, we now know how long the average American would have to work to make the estimated $6.45 million that Rihanna earned from her collaboration with Drake.

Considering that the median wage in the U.S. is $48,098.63, it would take 134 years to eclipse the singer’s earnings from the track. And someone working for minimum wage would have to work 305 straight years without a day off to match the Grammy-winner’s Work profits.

Watch the video above.