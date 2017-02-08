M.I.A. name checks Rihanna, Madonna, more in new song

M.I.A. shared her new single, “P.O.W.A,” and a cinematic new video to go with it on Wednesday. It’s the Sri Lankan musician’s first new music since she released her fifth album, AIM, last September.

Before even sharing the song itself, M.I.A. grabbed the internet’s attention when she tweeted the tune’s lyrics on Tuesday. In them, she speculated, “I’m not Rihanna / I’m not Madonna / I’m not Mariah / Or Ariana.” The hyper-political artist also used the phrase “supa-kala fascist, racist, espi-ala-tazors” and rhymed “Obama” with “Osama” and “Monsanto farmer.”

M.I.A. directed the video, which is set in an expansive mountain range with a river cutting through it. Watch the clip below.