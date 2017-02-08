Madonna adopts 4-year-old twins from Malawi

Madonna has confirmed reports that she adopted two 4-year-old twin girls from Malawi. On Wednesday, the star posted a photo of herself with the twins to Instagram, thanking those involved in the adoption process and asking the media for privacy.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” Madonna wrote. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family, and my very large team for all your support and Love!”

In late January, the “Living for Love” singer denied claims that she was planning on adopting. She told PEOPLE in a statement, “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home. The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”

Madonna is also the mother of four other children, two of which—David Banda and Mercy James—were adopted from the same country in 2006 and 2007.