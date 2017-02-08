Lady Gaga just finished the biggest performance of her life, announced a world tour, and booked an appearance on the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and she’s not letting up anytime soon.

Carrying the momentum generated by her Super Bowl LI halftime show, Gaga will duet with Metallica at this weekend’s Grammy Awards, a collaboration her co-star in (and director of) the upcoming big screen adaptation of A Star Is Born might have facilitated.

“ I was at Bradley [Cooper]’s house with Lars [Ulrich] and we were just hanging out. He’s amazing,” Gaga, referencing the rock band’s co-founder and drummer, told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe during a Wednesday interview. “I went to see them live, I’ve seen them a couple times live, but I saw them recently… and we were watching the show and I’ll tell you something, those guys play better than they’ve played in their whole lives.”

Though she’s prepping to hit the stage for Sunday’s awards show, Gaga revealed she’s still hard at work recording original compositions for A Star Is Born‘s soundtrack.

“Right now, I’m finishing the score for A Star Is Born with Bradley and some other fantastic producers and collaborators. Then, I’ll shoot the movie, and then after that I will go on tour,” she said of working on Cooper’s directorial debut, currently slated for release on Sept. 28, 2018. “The best part about making this movie is working with Bradley. He’s such a genius and an incredibly, hard-working, focused, ninja-like human being. We’ve become such great friends. It’s tremendous to work with him all the time on the project. He’s very inspiring.”

Prior to landing the lead in A Star Is Born, Gaga honed her acting chops on the set of FX’s American Horror Story: Hotel and in small roles in films like Machete Kills and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. The pop star got a literal crash course in acting while filming the explosive music video for her new song “John Wayne,” released Wednesday, with filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund, who previously helmed the visual for her Beyoncé-assisted single “Telephone” in 2010.

“I have known Jonas for a really long time and we’ve been wanting to work together again. For this song I thought he and I would be perfect to do this together. He directed the music video, but the way we usually start when we work is he likes to download from me all my visions about the song. I’ll tell him I envision me on the back of a horse with a guy and I’m about to fall off and no matter how fast he goes and how much it hurts I keep hanging on and I look like I’m enjoying it, or, you know, a scene with me and a guy in a car and we’re getting too reckless and we show how reckless love can be, so I took him through a whole bunch of different scenarios like that and he helps to weave it together into a story,” she said of the clip, which features several high-speed stunts involving muscle cars and motorcycles.

She continued: “[Jonas] has a very cinematic approach but doesn’t forget to make it a real music video… I did my own stunts in ‘John Wayne’ … I won’t tell you which ones I didn’t do, but I will tell you that’s me the whole time on top of the car going really fast. I was in high heels going from the trunk to the top of the car and then flying into the front seat. My mother, she was literally screaming at me like, ‘You have to do the Super Bowl!'”

In addition to crafting a unique sound for her most recent album, Joanne, in recent months, Gaga was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and told Lowe she champions the importance of supporting artistry amid political division.

“ History shows us that in times of people feeling like they are in need of some sort of rebellion or protests, the artists rise because the poetry we create about pain and its relationship to culture in the world begins to soothe and heal people who are feeling confused or afraid,” she said. “Art is going to make a bigger comeback than ever. That’s the upside to things getting challenging.”

Listen to Gaga’s full interview with Lowe, in which she discusses her Super Bowl gig, shouting out her parents mid-show, and what it’s like to be suspended from a harness 70 feet above a crowd of cheering fans, below. Watch her new music video for “John Wayne” exclusively on Apple Music here.