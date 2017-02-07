Morrissey to headline inaugural When We Were Young fest

Looking for a new festival where there’s music and there’s people and they’re young and alive? You’re in luck: Morrissey is headlining the inaugural When We Were Young festival this coming April in California’s Orange County, which will also feature emo acts like the Descendents and AFI.

The lineup also includes early 2000s favorites like Taking Back Sunday, The Get Up Kids, Saves the Day, and Alkaline Trio along with more recent additions to the genre including Joyce Manor and FIDLAR.

Morrissey also announced that he’s scheduled a select number of U.S. tour dates that same month in Arizona and Texas. This past December, he revealed that the last six shows of his solo tour were canceled in a note explaining the logistical reasons and shouting out his favorite cities on that run of dates.

“I will see you in extremely far-off places,” he ended the message.

When We Were Young will take place at the Observatory Grounds April 8 and 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. local time here. See the full lineup below.