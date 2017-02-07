Lady Gaga to perform duet with Metallica at the Grammys

Girl, where do you think you’re going? To the Grammys — with Metallica, to boot.

After performing one of the highest-rated Super Bowl halftime show telecasts of all-time and announcing a world tour in support of her latest album over the weekend, Rolling Stone confirmed that Lady Gaga will unite with the hard rockers for a duet at the Recording Academy’s 59th annual awards presentation on Sunday. She joins a robust Grammys lineup that already includes Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Bruno Mars, Keith Urban, Adele, and Beyoncé.

The news broke late Monday night on Twitter after a Gaga fan posted a video claiming to show a leaked commercial touting the planned collaboration.

Lady Gaga is set to perform with Metallica at the #GRAMMYs this Sunday, February 12th! pic.twitter.com/SqPDLqclBV — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) February 7, 2017

Gaga took the Grammys stage last year alongside Let’s Dance producer Nile Rodgers for a tribute to the late David Bowie. The 30-year-old performed covers of “Space Oddity” and “Heroes,” among other Bowie hits, and donned costumes inspired by the late pop star’s looks.

In October, Gaga’s fifth studio set, Joanne, became her fourth LP to reach the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200, moving 201,000 album equivalent units across its first week of release. Metallica nabbed their sixth No. 1 album on the same chart, with Hardwired… to Self-Destruct debuting to 291,000 units the following month.

Hardwired‘s title track is nominated for Best Rock Song this year, while Gaga has won six Grammys in the past. Joanne debuted after the Recording Academy’s Sept. 30 deadline for 2017 Grammy submissions, though it is eligible to receive nominations at next year’s show.

James Corden will host the 59th Grammy Awards ceremony, which airs this Sunday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch Gaga’s full Super Bowl LI halftime show performance above.