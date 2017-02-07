Alison Krauss premieres stark new 'Losing You' video

Alison Krauss, bluegrass star and the winningest female in Grammy history, returns this month with Windy City, her first solo record since 1999. The set is also her first apart from her band Union Station since 2011. Today, EW is excited to premiere a live-to-tape video for the set’s lead single “Losing You.”

Written by Pierre Havet, Jean Renard, and Carl Sigman, the devastating tune was originally released by Brenda Lee on her 1963 album …”Let Me Sing.”

EW spoke with Krauss about her upcoming album, entirely a collection of covers, and she said the guiding principal for the track list was simple: “I wanted songs that were older than me,” she said. “I feel like music that was of the time of your parents’ youth, it has a real romance.”

She teamed with Nashville producer Buddy Cannon (Kenny Chesney, George Strait) and the two selected 10 of their favorites — from Willie Nelson’s “I Never Cared For You” to Eddy Arnold’s “You Don’t Know Me” — and set them to bare-bones arrangements. Not unusual for the singer, a theme of love lost propels the work, but as Krauss promises, “There’s a hope to it.”

Windy City is due out Feb.17. It is currently available for preorder. “Losing You” is streaming exclusively below.