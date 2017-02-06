Lin-Manuel Miranda shares new playlist with fans

Details for The Hamilton Mixtape Volume 2 are still under wraps, but in the meantime Hamilton maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda is still putting together music for his fans. On Monday morning, Miranda tweeted a new Spotify playlist he had made, titled “Amaze and Astonish” (after a line from Alexander Hamilton’s mission-statement song, “My Shot“).

“I made you a new mixtape this week,” Miranda wrote. “I hope it makes you happy and fired up and all the things.”

The playlist starts with the song “Blessings” by Chance the Rapper, who contributed to The Hamilton Mixtape and shared a Complex cover with Miranda back in May 2016. There are two different versions of the Queen/David Bowie collaboration “Under Pressure,” both in its original form and a lullaby version (something Miranda has doubtless put to good use with his young son). Listen below.

