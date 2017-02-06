Lady Gaga's sales skyrocket after Super Bowl performance

The big game translated to big numbers for Lady Gaga.

Based on initial sales reports collected by Nielsen Music, the pop diva sold about 150,000 digital albums and songs in the U.S. on Super Bowl Sunday — a tenfold increase compared to the day before her splashy halftime performance.

Gaga also sold more songs and albums digitally on Sunday than she did in the entire week ending Feb. 2, when she sold 30,000 albums and songs (26,000 of which were digital).

“Million Reasons” was Gaga’s top-selling tune Sunday, accounting for 45,000 of her more than 125,000 song downloads. “Bad Romance” racked up 13,000 downloads, “Born This Way” topped 12,000, and “Poker Face” was good for 10,000.

Gaga performed those tunes as well as “Just Dance” and “Telephone” during her 13-minute halftime show, which featured illuminated drones, wire work, waves of backup dancers, and blazing pyrotechnics.

News of Gaga’s surge came the same day she announced her Joanne world tour, which will mark her first proper tour since co-headlining the Cheek to Cheek Tour with Tony Bennett in 2014 and 2015.