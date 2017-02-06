Lady Gaga announces Joanne world tour

Lady Gaga has given fans at least one reason to hit the road with her later this year.

The singer-songwriter has announced her Joanne World Tour after performing during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night. The global trek will be Gaga’s first proper tour since co-headlining the Cheek to Cheek Tour with Tony Bennett between 2014 and 2015.

The tour supports Gaga’s latest studio album, Joanne — her first solo effort since 2013’s Artpop — which spawned two singles in addition to selling nearly 1 million units worldwide in just over three months. The 30-year-old has fronted several successful arena tours in the past, including the $227.4 million-grossing Monster Ball Tour (2009-11), the Born This Way Ball (2012-2013), and ArtRave: The Artpop Ball in 2014.

Ahead of Joanne‘s No. 1 bow on the Billboard 200 last October, Gaga embarked on the three-date promotional Dive Bar Tour, performing abbreviated sets filled with album cuts like “Million Reasons,” “Perfect Illusion,” and “John Wayne,” before taking the stage Sunday night as the Super Bowl LI halftime show headliner.

Additionally, Gaga previewed Joanne‘s Americana-inspired aesthetics with televised performances on Saturday Night Live, at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the American Music Awards, and the U.K. reality competition series The X Factor across late 2016.

Gaga previously teased the Joanne World Tour to her 65.1 million Twitter followers in January, sharing a message from a fan who claimed the tour’s venues had already been booked.

Though the tour has yet to launch, the Oscar-nominated, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is reportedly already back in the studio working on a “new sound” with country songsmith Dallas Davidson and R&B producer Brian Kennedy.