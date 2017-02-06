The Grammys will hear Katy Perry roar.

The Recording Academy announced Monday night that Perry will perform at this Sunday’s ceremony. The singer then confirmed the news by retweeting the announcement with a raised hand emoji.

Perry, who has 13 career Grammy nominations, is returning to the Grammys stage as a performer for the fifth time, having last done so in 2015.

She is the latest addition to the lineup, joining recently reported Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Bruno Mars, Keith Urban, Adele, and Beyoncé.

James Corden is hosting the 59th annual Grammys, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.