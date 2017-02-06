John Legend announces Darkness and Light tour

John Legend is hitting the road this summer for his North American Darkness and Light Tour, set to kick off May 12 at Miami’s Bayfront Park Amphitheater and wrap up on June 30 at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans.

The Darkness and Light Tour, named after Legend’s fifth studio album of the same name, will also feature R&B crooner Gallant as the opening act. While speaking to EW about the album last year, Legend said the collection may “help people heal a little bit” after the contentious presidential election. “When we were thinking about when my album was going to come out, we had no expectation that we’d be reacting to a Donald Trump presidency,” he said.

Presale tickets will be available beginning Feb. 7 at 10 AM local time, while general admission tickets will be available Feb. 10.

See below for all tour dates and visit johnlegend.com for more details.

5/12: Bayfront Park Amphitheater, Miami, FL

5/13: Coachman Park, Clearwater, FL

5/14: St. Augustine Amphitheater, St. Augustine, FL

5/16: Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Tuscaloosa, AL

5/18: Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

5/19: Chastain Park Amphitheater, Atlanta, GA

5/21: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/22: Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, TX

5/24: Comercia Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

5/25: Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

5/27: The Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

5/28: The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

6/1: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

6/3: Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, Woodinville, WA

6/4: Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, Woodinville, WA

6/7: Northrop Auditorium, Minneapolis, MN

6/8: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

6/10: Ravinia Festival*, Highland Park, IL

6/12: Rose Music Center at The Heights, Huber Heights, OH

6/13: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

6/15: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, Saint Louis, MO

6/16: Meadowbrook Amphitheater, Rochester Hills, MI

6/17: Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, Toronto, ON

6/19: Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

6/20: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

6/22: BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ

6/23: Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater, Mashantucket, CT

6/27: Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

6/30: ESSENCE Festival, New Orleans, LA