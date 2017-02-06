David Bowie's No Plan EP to get physical release

In January, Columbia and Sony digitally released No Plan, an EP containing original songs David Bowie recorded during the sessions for his final album, 2016’s Blackstar. Now, a physical release of the project has been announced.

With art by Jonathan Barnbrook, a longtime Bowie affiliate who designed the iconic Blackstar artwork, the No Plan CD arrives Feb. 24, with a vinyl edition following on April 21. Special vinyl versions of the EP, sporting white vinyl and engraved with a “special laser etching” on side B, become available May 26.

No Plan features four Bowie songs: Blackstar‘s “Lazarus,” plus the non-album cuts “No Plan,” “Killing A Little Time,” and “When I Met You.” All of No Plan‘s material appeared in Bowie’s 2015 musical Lazarus and its cast album. The contents of the EP were originally released last year as the cast album’s second disc.

Bowie died on Jan. 10, 2016 after a battle with cancer.