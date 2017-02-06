Chance the Rapper premieres 'Same Drugs' video on Facebook

Chance the Rapper debuted his latest music video via Facebook Live on Tuesday afternoon. The simple video features Chance at a piano accompanied by a Muppet-like character singing the parts of guest vocalist Eryn Allen Kane; fans who caught Chance’s Magnificent Coloring World Tour last year will recognize the bit.

Despite his robust media presence following the release of his mixtape, Coloring Book, last May — Chance pledged to perform each of the project’s 14 songs on national television, and is halfway there — the 23-year-old hip-hop sensation hasn’t released official videos for many of its songs. Prior to “Same Drugs,” he’d only done visuals for “Angels,” “No Problem,” and “How Great.”

Chance had a titanic 2016 where he collaborated with Kanye West, made a Christmas mixtape with Jeremih, and performed everywhere from Saturday Night Live to the White House’s National Christmas Tree Lighting — and he shows no signs of slowing down in the new year. He recently launched a clothing line honoring former president and fellow Chicagoan Barack Obama and joined the board of the Windy City’s respected DuSable Museum of African American History. He’s set to headline festivals including Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and Firefly, and this Sunday he’ll perform at the Grammys, where he’s also nominated for seven awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album.

After premiering the video at around 4 p.m. ET, Chance confusingly tweeted, “Same Drugs video drops next week.” Moments later, he tweeted, “I changed my mind Same Drugs video drops at 3:30 Chicago time today, thanks Facebook for letting me do that on such short notice.” The video, directed by Paper Towns and Robot & Frank helmer Jake Schreier, is now streaming on YouTube — watch it above.