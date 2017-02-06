Bush announce North American tour, new album's release date

Bush are looking forward to a busy 2017. The Gavin Rossdale-fronted grunge band just announced a March 10 release date for their upcoming album, Black and White Rainbows, and also released the album’s lead single, “Mad Love.” The song is currently streaming on Spotify and is also available for download on iTunes, where Black and White Rainbows is available for preorder.

Black and White Rainbows will arrive just ahead of the group’s North American tour, which will kick off May 4 at Gas Monkey Live! in Dallas and wrap July 22 at St. Louis’ Ballpark Village.

See below for more tour dates, or visit bushofficial.com for more details.

March 14: 02 Shepherds Bush Empire – London, UK

May 04: Gas Monkey Live! – Dallas, TX

May 05: KC Live! / Power & Light District Outdoor Stage – Kansas City, MO

May 09: Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL

May 10: The Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre – Atlanta, GA

May 11: Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

May 13: Somerset Amphitheater [Northern Invasion] – Somerset, WI

May 14: Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

May 15: Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

May 17: Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

May 18: Rebel – Toronto, ON

May 19: Mapfre Stadium [Rock on the Range] – Columbus, OH

May 20: BB&T Pavilion [MMRBQ 2017] – Camden, NJ

May 30: Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

Jun 01: The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

Jun 02: The Foundry @ SLS – Las Vegas, NV

Jun 04: Marquee Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

Jun 06: Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO

Jun 07: Brady Theater – Tulsa, OK

Jun 09: Celebrate Fairfax – Fairfax, VA

Jun 10: Power Plant Live! – Baltimore, MD

July 21: Fourth Street Live – Louisville, KY

July 22: Ballpark Village – St. Louis, MO