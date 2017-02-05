Taylor Swift says Super Bowl pre-party is her only 2017 tour date

Taylor Swift just gave Houston the ultimate pre-Super Bowl warm-up, debuting the first live performance of her latest hit and sharing some unexpected news in the process.

The 10-time Grammy winner headlined the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night pre-Super Bowl concert Saturday night, when she confirmed to the crowd gathered at the Texas city’s Club Nomadic — which included John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Chris Evans, Lea Michele, and members of the United States’ 2016 Olympic team — that she would not embark on a concert tour in 2017.

“By coming to this show tonight you are attending 100 percent of this year’s tour dates,” she revealed.

Following an opening DJ set by Orange Is the New Black‘s Ruby Rose, the 27-year-old pop star also performed a stripped, live rendition of her Zayn Malik collaboration “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for the first time at the event, softly crooning the song with a black guitar in hand.

Swift and Malik previously released the music video for the track, which appears on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, on Jan. 26. The cut has thus far peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch Swift belt an acoustic version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” above.