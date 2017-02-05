When he was asked to sing the national anthem before the NFL’s biggest night, country megastar Luke Bryan said he responded with an emphatic “Hell yes!” Sunday night in Houston, he performed like he meant it, belting out the lyrics as the camera panned to American troops and Air Force Thunderbirds around the world.

The occasion marked Bryan’s first invitation from the National Football League, but large crowds are nothing out of the ordinary for the 40-year-old. Past tours have seen him sell out stops at Chicago’s Soldier Field, Denver’s Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Detroit’s Ford Field, and Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field.

Lady Gaga helmed the mic for last year’s national anthem and was tapped to take over the halftime show this year.