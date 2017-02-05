Migos score first No. 1 album with Culture

Migos just scored their first No. 1 album, Billboard reports. The Georgia-based trio’s Culture features hit song “Bad and Boujee” and debuted Jan. 26.

The group — made up of Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset — got a boost at the Golden Globes Jan. 8 when Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover gave them a shout-out while accepting the award for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

“I really want to thank the Migos,” Glover, who featured their music on the FX show, said. “Not for being in the show but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’ like, that’s the best song… ever.”

Although Migos have released plenty of music since forming in 2009, 2016’s “Bad and Boujee” — which recently reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 — is their most successful track to date. “I compare it to Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad,'” Quavo recently told EW. “We haven’t had that type of song in a long time that just makes you feel bad. To make you feel like [it’s] your crew against my crew…”

“When you hear it, it gives you attitude,” Offset added. “Even older people like it.”

Read EW’s January interview with Migos here. Culture is now available.