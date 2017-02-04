Super Bowl 51: Lady Gaga shares behind-the-scenes rehearsal videos

We’re a day away from Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show performance on Super Bowl Sunday, and Mother Monster is giving fans a sneak peek into her dance rehearsals through a slew of videos posted as Instagram Stories.

“I will be playing the Halftime Show for Super Bowl 51,” she says, while sitting in a makeup chair. “You are here with us today getting a behind-the-scenes peek at our preparation process for the show.”

Among the Stories is one captioned “pre-game” of Gaga rehearsing a dance routine with her backup dancers. Others feature her FaceTime chat with grandma, her workout “warmups,” and a brief glimpse at her on-stage rehearsal.

It’s important for us to consider high adrenaline,” the Joanne singer teased. “When you’re watching football, you’re watching guys crash into each other… it’s a pretty intense situation, and I didn’t want the halftime show to take a dip. It’s going to be a good time.”

Gaga also confirmed an appearance by Tony Bennett. But, considering it’s the Super Bowl, fans should be prepared for a few more surprises.

Go behind-the-scenes with Gaga on Instagram Stories, as well as in the videos above.