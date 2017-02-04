Mariah Carey burns wedding dress in 'I Don't' music video

Mariah Carey burned ex James Packer in a pretty clear and fiery way. In her new music video for the break-up ballad “I Don’t,” released Friday, the singer is shown hurling a wedding dress into a fire pit — perhaps even the same dress she bought for her wedding to the Australian billionaire.

“‘Cause when you love someone, you just don’t treat them bad, you messed up all we had,” she sings in “I Don’t,” featuring rapper YG. “Probably think I’m coming back, but I don’t, I don’t.”

TMZ reports that the gown is indeed the $250,000 custom-made Valentino dress Carey bought for her wedding to Packer before ultimately calling off the ceremony. Carey’s reps did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

The singer explained of the track during an episode of Mariah’s World, “Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through. And if you’re not getting the love that you need from someone that you’re supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?”

Carey released the cover for “I Don’t” earlier in the week.

Here it is: the cover for my new song, I Don't, coming out this Friday. 🎤🎶😄 MC + YG #IDONT A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

Watch the music video above.