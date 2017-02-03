Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Zayn Malik releases acoustic version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'

@DanielleKnecole

Posted on

Just hours after Taylor Swift shared some rehearsal footage featuring an acoustic version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Zayn Malik followed closely behind and released a version of his own in the form of a YouTube video that he tweeted to his fans.

The four-minute, black-and-white video shows the former One Direction member performing the sultry Fifty Shades Darker collab in a recording studio. “Hey, here’s a lil something,” he tweeted.

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” was originally released in December, and a music video for the song dropped in late January. It’s featured alongside the star-studded Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, which also houses new music from Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and more.

Watch Zayn Malik’s acoustic cover above.

Sponsored Stories

Comments

More from EW