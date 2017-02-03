Zara Larsson’s glittery new music video for “So Good” is living up to its name.

The Swedish pop star teamed up for Ty Dolla $ign for the song, which was co-written by Charlie Puth and is also the title track of her upcoming LP. The 15-track album, which is available for pre-order starting today, includes previous singles and instant-grat tracks such as the MNEK duet “Never Forget You,” the tropical “Lush Life,” the house-inspired “I Would Like,” and the brassy “Ain’t My Fault” from last fall.

While So Good is Larsson’s first album to come out in the U.S., it’s not her first album ever. In 2014, she released her debut LP, 1, in Scandinavia; several songs from it were later included on her Uncover EP, which was released internationally.

So Good will arrive March 17.