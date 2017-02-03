Faith Evans announces new album with unreleased Notorious B.I.G. vocals

Faith Evans has confirmed her new duets album, The King & I — which will include unreleased vocals from the Notorious B.I.G. — is set to arrive on May 19, two days before Biggie’s birthday.

The King & I will be Evans’ first album in 10 years and will also feature duets with Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace.

“I remember telling Ms. Wallace years ago that one day it would be really dope if I could do something similar to Natalie & Nat King Cole’s Unforgettable,” says Evans in a release. “Knowing the love that B.I.G. had for Tyanna & Ceejay, I feel it’s my duty to uphold & extend his legacy, especially his musical contributions. This project is my creative reflection of the love we had & the bond we will always have. I’m elated to share this musical journey with our fans!”

Ahead of the May release, Evans shared two new tracks: “NYC” featuring Jadakiss and Biggie, and “When We Party” with Snoop Dogg. Biggie’s verse was reportedly based on a 1993 freestyle called “Mumbling and Whispering.”

Evans and the Notorious B.I.G. were famously married from 1994 until his death in 1997 and met through Puff Daddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment. Though they were separated at the time of his death, Evans partnered with Puff Daddy and 112 to release a tribute single, “I’ll Be Missing You,” in 1998. The track won them a Grammy.

The King and I will be Evans’ seventh full-length album and follows 2014’s Incomparable.

See the track list below.

1. “A Billion”

2. “Legacy”

3. “Beautiful” (Interlude)

4. “Can’t Get Enough”

5. “Don’t Test Me”

6. “Big/Faye” (Interlude) – featuring Jamal Woolard

7. “Tryna Get By”

8. “The Reason”

9. “I Don’t Want It” – featuring Lil’ Cease

10. “I Got Married” (Interlude) – featuring Mama Wallace

11. “Wife Commandments”

12. “We Just Clicked” (Interlude) – featuring Mama Wallace

13. “A Little Romance”

14. “The Baddest” (Interlude)

15. “Fool For You”

16. “Crazy” (Interlude) – featuring 112 & Mama Wallace

17. “Got Me Twisted”

18. “When We Party” – featuring Snoop Dogg

19. “Somebody Knows” – featuring Busta Rhymes

20. “Take Me There” – featuring Sheek Louch & Styles P

21. “One In The Same”

22. “I Wish” (Interlude) – featuring Kevin McCall & Chyna Tahjere

23. “Lovin You For Life” – featuring Lil’ Kim

24. “NYC” – featuring Jadakiss

25. “It Was Worth It”