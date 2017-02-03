Big Sean talks collaborating with Eminem: 'It was a crazy surprise'

For Big Sean ambitious, fourth studio album, I Decided., the 28-year-old rapper created a concept record that’s split into four acts and inspired by the idea of reincarnation. And while the entire arc is the most impressive aspect of the set, a particular highlight comes in the form of a fiery, Eminem-featuring song called “No Favors.”

Big Sean says the track came together as a reward for his patience. “I worked with [Eminem] previously on his song ‘Detroit Vs. Everybody’ [in 2014] and it was a big deal for me,” he tells EW. “And not just because we’re from the same hometown but because he’s one of the best ever. Ever. So I approached him about ‘No Favors.’ He told me he loved it but that he didn’t know if he’d have time to do it.”

Not taking the song to another rapper paid off in the end. “Then one day I woke up and the verse was done!” Big Sean recalls. “It was a crazy surprise for me. I remember going into the studio in my house and freaking out.”

On the track, Big Sean references the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Mich., a cause which sits close to both Detroit rappers’ hearts. “The water crisis is definitely important to us,” he says. “Flint is going through a lot and it’s something that could have been prevented. I was tremendously affected by that.”

Hear “No Favors” below; I Decided. is out now.