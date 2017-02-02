Wale drops video for J. Cole diss track 'Groundhog Day'

Wale has dropped the video for his latest track “Groundhog Day,” fittingly on Groundhog Day.

The song is most notable for being the Grammy Award nominee’s response to fellow rapper J. Cole’s diss track “False Prophets,” which upon release last year seemed directed at Wale and Kanye West.

Beginning with footage of discussions about incidents involving the rapper and perceived slights against him, the eight-minute video shows the Washington D.C. native making his way through the streets of Los Angeles.

He wastes no time firing back at J.Cole, opening the track with the lyrics, “I’m heavily flawed/But far from a false prophet.” Wale’s references to the 2014 Forest Hills Drive rapper didn’t end there. He continued, “I remember me and Cole would open for Hov/Everyday a star is born, I guess I died in the womb/I ain’t make it on Blueprint, so made me a blueprint/You got you a nice watch, my minutes was finished.”

Wale’s upcoming album Shine is expected to be released this year.

