Phoebe Ryan goes to the 'Dark Side' on new song

Phoebe Ryan is the pop gift that keeps on giving. In addition to putting out three of her own tracks in 2016 — the heady “Chronic,” the throwback jam “Boyz n Poizn,” and the chilled-out “Dollar Bill” — she also co-wrote one of the best songs on Britney Spears’ Glory (“Man on the Moon”) and collaborated with the Chainsmokers and the Knocks. Ryan’s output doesn’t appear to be slowing down in 2017 as she readies her debut album: Just a few weeks into the new year, she’s already back with another new single, “Dark Side,” which is premiering on EW today.

“Releasing ‘All We Know’ with the Chainsmokers was an awesome way to end last year, and it’s made me more excited than ever for people to hear what I’ve been working on,” Ryan told EW over email. “[‘Dark Side’] is about being in love with someone who may not necessarily be the best for you, but you’re too deep in it to care. You find the best in them no matter what they do.”

Ryan recorded the bouncy track with Tove Lo collaborators Elof Loelv and Jason Gill in Sweden. Now, after opening for Charlie Puth last year and embarking on a headlining tour last summer, she’ll hit the road with Tove this month as the opening act on her Lady Wood Tour’s North American leg. Check out the dates below:

Feb. 6: Seattle, WA; Showbox SoDo

Feb. 7: Portland, OR; Rosalind Theater

Feb. 8: Oakland, CA; Fox Theater

Feb. 10: Los Angeles, CA; The Novo

Feb. 15: Minneapolis, MN; First Avenue

Feb. 16: Chicago, IL; House of Blues

Feb. 17: Toronto, ON; Massey Hall

Feb. 19: Boston, MA; House of Blues

Feb. 20: Philadelphia, PA; The Electric Factory

Feb. 22: New York, NY; Hammerstein Ballroom

Feb. 24: Washington, DC; 9:30 Club