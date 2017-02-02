Beyoncé will perform at Grammys while pregnant with twins: report

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

The good news just keeps on coming, thanks to Queen Bey.

Beyoncé will perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards just over a week after announcing her second pregnancy, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Her father, Mathew Knowles, also confirmed the performance to The Insider while discussing his daughter’s pregnancy. Noting their phone call about the baby news, Knowles said, “She sounded a little tired ’cause she’s been working on the Grammy performance.”

The singer is nominated for an impressive nine awards at the annual ceremony, including album of the year for Lemonade, and record and song of the year for “Formation.”

Beyoncé, 35, most recently performed at the CMA Awards last fall, singing Lemonade‘s “Daddy Lessons.” She’s taken the Grammy stage several times before, including in 2004, 2007 and 2008, 2010, 2014, and in 2015, when she sang “Take My Hand, Precious Lord.”

The star will definitely be sporting her newly debuted baby bump onstage. On Feb. 1, Beyoncé announced through social media that she and husband Jay Z would be adding twins to their brood, writing, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.”

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” she said.

During her first pregnancy with Blue Ivy, Beyoncé waited until she took the stage to break her baby news. She famously unveiled her growing belly at the end of her performance of “Love on Top” at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.