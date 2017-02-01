Watch Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid jam out to 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'

Taylor Swift must be more of a podcast listener because she has just heard “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” on the radio for the first time.

The singer documented the special occasion upon hearing her and ZAYN’s track from Fifty Shades Darker come on while she was in the car. “First time listening to it on the radio,” she said of the song, which is currently No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. “I’ve never heard it before.”

Along for the ride and jam session was Gigi Hadid, famed model, Swift squad member, and Malik’s girlfriend. Upon making a “dramatic entry,” Swift and Hadid lip sync and groove out to the singer’s solo part on the track.

Watch them shake it off in the video above.