See the best reactions to Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement

Beyoncé stopped the world once again on Wednesday when she revealed to her fans via Instagram that she and husband Jay Z are welcoming, not one, but two babies later in 2017.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” she captioned the photo.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Naturally, social media went into an uproar in response to the news. Even Rihanna posted a congratulatory message on Instagram. “So excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyoncé and my big brother Jay!!!!” she wrote. See some of the funniest reactions below.

this just cured my depression thank you @beyonce pic.twitter.com/LUmTTN6ZHW — king crissle (@crissles) February 1, 2017

when beyonce is pregnant i am pregnant — Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) February 1, 2017

beyoncé is pregnant with twins. i hope i'm the baby. pic.twitter.com/qIo7MZzZSM — judgmental gay (@judgmentalgay) February 1, 2017

Congrats B! AHHHHHHH can't wait to meet Red and Yellow Ivy! https://t.co/2R35zed4Qu — Todrick Hall (@todrick) February 1, 2017

beyonce is pregnant with twins and I'm happy to announce that I am one of them! — Ryan Beatty (@TheRyanBeatty) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS. THERES GONNA BE TWO BEYONCES COMING OUT OF THE SAME BEYONCÉ AT THE SAME TIME THERES GONNA BE THREE BLUE IVYS HELP pic.twitter.com/rUTClH9K7V — Richey Collazo 🇵🇷 (@RicheyCollazo) February 1, 2017

Beyonce doing anything effects my emotions thus directly affecting my life — burbie (@boredbarbara) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé is about to end your lives at Coachella with TWO muthafuckers in her stomach. A legend. A monster. A beast. A Queen. pic.twitter.com/JzE4tKhZEY — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) February 1, 2017

*50 years from now* Child: Dad what was 2017 like Me: Well we almost had a nuclear holocaust but then Beyoncé had twins and saved us all — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé sensed that we were all in need of good news, and so Beyoncé got pregnant with twins. Beyoncé is a woman of and for the people. — Kelly Andersen (@kellyamedia) February 1, 2017

can you believe beyonce invented twins — aidan alexander (@aidan) February 1, 2017

Wow, Beyoncé just announced her pregnancy and I can already feel my skin clearing and my glow coming through. — celeste (@araslanian_) February 1, 2017

i'd like to think that the day after election day Beyoncé was like "jay we gotta do this" — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 1, 2017

Me sneaking into Beyoncé's baby shower pic.twitter.com/y6LVggAZ2X — X (@hoodopulence) February 1, 2017

"Beyonce is not having twins. Period." pic.twitter.com/DCCwyDdK7z — Laura Bradley (@lpbradley) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT!!!! RED IVY IS COMING pic.twitter.com/EnYAzvXN9u — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) February 1, 2017

the world: *is going to hell* Beyonce: pic.twitter.com/4yB4JkncNk — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 1, 2017

The world is burning and Beyonce's response is: MAKE TWO MORE BEYONCES — KOBE BUFFALOMEAT (@edsbs) February 1, 2017

i can't believe beyoncé invented black history month — Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) February 1, 2017

I feel like I'm more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 1, 2017

Drake & Nicki are back at it again & Beyoncé announces she's pregnant with twins ?!! #BlackHistoryMonth is already lit AF 😩 pic.twitter.com/5NHwKet1rz — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 1, 2017

Me: I dunno why y'all care so much about these celebrities' lives. They're just people. "Beyoncé is having twins!!!" Also me: pic.twitter.com/4Xa0Q3i3yN — Skye Townsend (@SkyeTownsend) February 1, 2017

Queen came through to give us new life in these dismal ass times. #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/FnKfH8HaCl — Janet Mock (@janetmock) February 1, 2017