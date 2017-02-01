See the best reactions to Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement

Beyoncé stopped the world once again on Wednesday when she revealed to her fans via Instagram that she and husband Jay Z are welcoming, not one, but two babies later in 2017.
“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” she captioned the photo.
Naturally, social media went into an uproar in response to the news. Even Rihanna posted a congratulatory message on Instagram. “So excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyoncé and my big brother Jay!!!!” she wrote. See some of the funniest reactions below.