If you’re looking for Trey Anastasio this summer, chances are you’ll find the Phish frontman in New York City: The seminal jam band just announced plans for The Baker’s Dozen, a 13-night residency at Manhattan’s fabled Madison Square Garden. Dates will stretch between Friday, July 21 and Sunday, August 6. The Vermont quartet will not tour this fall, they also confirmed.

Beginning Tuesday and ending Sunday, February 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can request tickets — for individual shows as well as a 13-show package for the price of 12 — through Phish Tickets. The remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public February 17 at 12 p.m. ET.

Phish made their first MSG appearance in December 1994. When they finish this run, they will have performed a total of 52 times in the arena. Other marquee names who’ve also helmed the stage more than 50 times include Elton John, Billy Joel, and the Grateful Dead.

Watch a promo video below; the full list of dates follows.

Friday, July 21

Saturday, July 22

Sunday, July 23

Tuesday, July 25

Wednesday, July 26

Friday, July 28

Saturday, July 29

Sunday, July 30

Tuesday, August 1

Wednesday, August 2

Friday, August 4

Saturday, August 5

Sunday, August 6