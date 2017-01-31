Bob Dylan to release new three-disc collection of standards

Bob Dylan is showing no signs of slowing down.

Fresh off the news that he’ll be headlining the Firefly Music Festival this summer, Dylan announced a new three-disc studio album, Triplicate, that will feature 30 covers of classic American tunes.

The set, which will be released March 31 on CD and vinyl, will mark the Grammy winner’s third album of standards, following 2016’s Fallen Angels and 2015’s Shadows in the Night. This go-round will feature hand-picked songs from Charles Strouse and Lee Adams (“Once Upon a Time”), Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler (“Stormy Weather”), Harold Hupfield (“As Time Goes By”), and Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh (“The Best is Yet to Come”).

See the full list of songs below, plus Dylan’s version of Frank Sinatra’s “I Could Have Told You.”



Disc 1, ‘Til the Sun Goes Down

1. I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans

2. September of My Years

3. I Could Have Told You

4. Once Upon a Time

5. Stormy Weather

6. This Nearly Was Mine

7. That Old Feeling

8. It Gets Lonely Early

9. My One and Only Love

10. Trade Winds

Disc 2, Devil Dolls

1. Braggin’

2. As Time Goes By

3. Imagination

4. How Deep is the Ocean

5. P.S. I Love You

6. The Best is Yet to Come

7. But Beautiful

8. Here’s That Rainy Day

9. Where is the One

10. There’s a Flaw in My Flute

Disc 3, Comin’ Home Late

1. Day In, Day Out

2. I Couldn’t Sleep a Wink Last Night

3. Sentimental Journey

4. Somewhere Along the Way

5. When the World Was Young

6. These Foolish Things

7. You Go to My Head

8. Stardust

9. It’s Funny to Everyone But Me

10. Why Was I Born