Sufjan Stevens addresses immigration order: 'I charge you to eradicate barriers'

Sufjan Stevens addressed President Donald Trump’s recent immigration order, which bars immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries plus Syrian refugees from entering the United States, in a letter posted on his record label’s Twitter Monday.

“There really is no such thing as an illegal immigrant, for we are all immigrants and refugees in a wildly changing world that is dominated by superfluous boundaries built by blood and war,” the “Chicago” musician began the letter, which he addressed to America. “We all come from somewhere else.”

He goes on to say that “our freedom and privilege are predicated on the unfortunate events that led to the decimation and alienation of others.” “America, we will pay for our sins and the sins of our forefathers. Wait for it and embrace it — it will be a beautiful reckoning, a born-again experience. The fire next time is happening now.”

“I charge you to eradicate barriers (physical and social), and listen and learn from each other, embrace each other, help each other, and work on transforming your mind and your behavior in the direction of love,” he writes. “This is not New Age balderdash. This is what it means to be a human being.”

He ends by saying, “Christ would be ashamed of us all” (Stevens is Christian and often incorporates religious imagery into his music). “I love you and I pray for you daily,” he concludes.

Stevens’ last release was 2015’s critically acclaimed Carrie and Lowell. Read his full note below.