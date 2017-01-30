Father John Misty shares sobering new song, 'Two Wildly Different Perspectives'

Father John Misty released a second new song off his upcoming album, Pure Comedy, on Monday. Along with the track, titled “Two Wildly Different Perspectives,” the singer-songwriter shared a music video that sets the music to clips of children holding toy guns, sitting in board rooms, and reading the news.

“More kids are going to die now thanks to the unbelievably selfish immigration policy of places like Saudi Arabia and the USA,” the musician wrote in the video’s YouTube description, likely alluding to the executive order on immigration President Donald Trump signed Friday. As the title suggests, the lyrics of “Two Wildly Different Perspectives” address fundamental ideological rifts between groups of people and how those differences often leave both sides worse off.

Father John Misty will release Pure Comedy April 7 and shared the album’s title track last week. It’s the third release for Josh Tillman under the Father John Misty moniker and follows 2015’s acclaimed I Love You, Honeybear. Since that album, Tillman has shared multiple one-off singles and collaborated with pop stars including Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

Watch the “Two Wildly Different Perspectives” video above.