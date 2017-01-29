Wanna see more of Taylor Swift’s sultry music video with Zayn Malik? The “Blank Space” singer dished on the collaboration for Fifty Shades Darker track “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” in behind-the-scenes videos posted to her Instagram.

“I’ve known Zayn for a really long time. I think his voice is one of those that is really rare, and I think he’s really special and wonderful and I think it’s really amazing we get to work together,” Swift says.

“Zayn and I were gonna do the video and never be in the same shot,” she adds. “I think now, looking back, it might’ve seemed like we might’ve shot the video in two different locations, and I’m really happy now that at the last minute [director] Grant [Singer] was like, ‘Why don’t you guys get in the same room and we’ll put a strobe light on you and see what happens.’”

The full video dropped Thursday and channels Fifty Shades Darker with an intense romance in a dimly lit London hotel. “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” will be featured on the film’s official soundtrack and can be heard during an erotic elevator scene between Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and Christian (Jamie Dornan).

