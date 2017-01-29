Sia, Jack Antonoff respond to immigration ban by matching fans' ACLU donations

Sia and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff have vowed to match fans’ donations to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in light of President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

“Help our queer & immigrant friends,” the “Chandelier” singer tweeted. “Send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K.” Antonoff promised to match “up to 20k” and asked his Twitter followers to tweet him “donation receipts.”

Trump’s executive order, which was signed on Friday, blocks immigrants from several “majority-Muslim countries” from entering the U.S. Following immediate public outcry and protests across the country, the ACLU filed a lawsuit to stop the action, leading a federal judge from New York to temporarily bar deportations.

help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K https://t.co/P9zVRH0WH0 #RESIST — sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017

stand with me for immigrants and the LGBTQ community. i will be matching donations to the @ACLU up to 20k. tweet me your donation receipts — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 29, 2017

Rosie O’Donnell promised to match Sia’s $100,000 donation, while writer-filmmaker Judd Apatow tweeted, “We are all going to join you. I am in!”

and i will match your 100K donation sia – #resist https://t.co/xkjVGeMWuR — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 29, 2017

Okay @sia. We are all going to join you. I am in! https://t.co/XN8tqp7sPX — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 29, 2017

Elsewhere, Canadian musician Grimes tweeted she would “match all donations to CAIR [Council of America-Islamic Relations] up to $10,000.” Just about three hours later, she posted a tweet confirming her payment of $10,000 to CAIR. “Thank you so much to everybody who donated,” she wrote. “It means a lot<3”

hey, i'll match all donations to CAIR up to $10,000. tweet a screencap of your receipt to me <3 anything helps <3 https://t.co/tNaqrxOm7a — Grimes (@Grimezsz) January 28, 2017

thank you so much to everybody who donated, y'all just matched 10k in donations to CAIR … it means a lot <3 pic.twitter.com/T6lfhBJVUu — Grimes (@Grimezsz) January 29, 2017

Speaking out against Trump at the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday, singer-actor John Legend said he and wife Chrissy Teigen also made donations to the ACLU. “There’s a lot of money and power in this room and I hope you all will use it for something good,” he said. “Let’s all continue to stand up together for what is right.”