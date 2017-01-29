Nelly Furtado releases toe-tapping comeback tune 'Cold Hard Truth'

Say it right: Nelly Furtado is back with a new single.

Nearly five years after the release of her 2012 LP The Spirit Indestructible, the 38-year-old singer-songwriter is teasing a fresh sound for her upcoming sixth studio venture, The Ride, scheduled for release on March 31. She dropped the album’s second single, “Cold Hard Truth,” on Friday, offering fans a preview of her sessions with musician John Congleton.

Furtado co-penned the track — a funky, upbeat toe-tapper complete with cowbell and wobbly synths — with the Grammy-winning songwriter and producer, whose previous work includes tracks with Erykah Badu, St. Vincent, and Kimbra.

“That’s why I’m calling the album The Ride… [life] is high, it is low, it is ugly sometimes. It is beautiful sometimes, it is heartbreaking sometimes. It is joyous and thrilling sometimes,” she said during a preview of the 12-track set, which was recorded in Dallas and Toronto. “But, if you could stay like yourself, then you’ll be able to get on those rides and you’ll be okay.”

My album cover for "The Ride ", available on vinyl, CD and digital in March 2017. A photo posted by @nellyfurtado on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:58am PST

“Cold Hard Truth” was performed for the first time on national television Thursday evening, during Furtado’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The Canada native took to the talk show’s stage clad exclusively in clothes designed by queer people of color, according to a tweet she posted shortly after the performance.

In November, Furtado debuted The Ride‘s lead single, “Pipe Dreams,” via Pitchfork.

Listen to “Cold Hard Truth” above. The Ride is available to pre-order now on iTunes.