Justin Bieber joins Team Gretzky for NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout

Justin Bieber is the latest addition to the roster for the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout, where he will square off against NHL players and fellow celebrities from movies, TV, and music on Saturday at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Under the direction of Hockey Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, fellow NHL players and Hollywood’s sports fans are bringing their A-game to benefit Echoes of Hope. Each player will also wear a special patch dedicated to the late actor and hockey fanatic Alan Thicke.

The L.A. Kings shared a quick video on Twitter with Bieber, pumping up the game.

Bones and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star David Boreanez, Disney star Ross Lynch, The People v O.J. Simpson’s Cuba Gooding, Jr., and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are among the Hollywood crowd participating in the game. Hockey Hall of Famers Billy Smith and Pat LaFontaine will serve as assistant coaches to team Gretzky, while Alyssa Milano and Retta will for team Lemieux.

See a full roster of the players below.

# Team Lemieux (Black) # Team Gretzky (White)

77 Ray Bourque 6 Justin Bieber

21 Peter Forsberg 88 Patrick Kane

17 Jari Kurri 91 Sergei Fedorov

19 Larry Robinson 4 Rob Blake

27 Scott Niedermayer 11 Mike Gartner

44 Chris Pronger 88 Eric Lindros

20 Luc Robitaille 5 Nicklas Lidstrom

26 Peter Stastny 19 Joe Sakic

24 David Boreanaz 18 Denis Savard

37 Taylor Kitsch 21 Borje Salming

91 Riker Lynch 12 Cuba Gooding, Jr.

32 Ross Lynch 19 Jerry Bruckheimer

7 Ron MacLean 25 Joe Nieuwendyk

13 Steven R. McQueen 44 Billy Flynn

8 Teemu Selanne 7 Michael Rosenbaum

22 Vincent Piazza 37 Tim Robbins

4 Angela Ruggiero 20 Carter Thicke

2 Mr. Zhou (goalie) 72 Ken Baker (goalie)

1 Jamie Storr (goalie) 1 James Badge Dale (goalie)