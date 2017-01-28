Entertainment Weekly

Music

Justin Bieber joins Team Gretzky for NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout

@evanslead

Posted on

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Justin Bieber is the latest addition to the roster for the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout, where he will square off against NHL players and fellow celebrities from movies, TV, and music on Saturday at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Under the direction of Hockey Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, fellow NHL players and Hollywood’s sports fans are bringing their A-game to benefit Echoes of Hope. Each player will also wear a special patch dedicated to the late actor and hockey fanatic Alan Thicke.

The L.A. Kings shared a quick video on Twitter with Bieber, pumping up the game.

Bones and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star David Boreanez, Disney star Ross Lynch, The People v O.J. Simpson’s Cuba Gooding, Jr., and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are among the Hollywood crowd participating in the game. Hockey Hall of Famers Billy Smith and Pat LaFontaine will serve as assistant coaches to team Gretzky, while Alyssa Milano and Retta will for team Lemieux.

See a full roster of the players below.
#    Team Lemieux (Black)                                     #    Team Gretzky (White)
77   Ray Bourque                                            6    Justin Bieber
21   Peter Forsberg                                        88   Patrick Kane
17   Jari Kurri                                                   91   Sergei Fedorov
19   Larry Robinson                                       4    Rob Blake
27   Scott Niedermayer                                11   Mike Gartner
44   Chris Pronger                                        88   Eric Lindros
20   Luc Robitaille                                         5    Nicklas Lidstrom
26   Peter Stastny                                          19   Joe Sakic
24   David Boreanaz                                      18   Denis Savard
37   Taylor Kitsch                                           21   Borje Salming
91   Riker Lynch                                             12   Cuba Gooding, Jr.
32   Ross Lynch                                             19   Jerry Bruckheimer
7    Ron MacLean                                          25   Joe Nieuwendyk
13   Steven R. McQueen                              44   Billy Flynn
8    Teemu Selanne                                       7    Michael Rosenbaum
22   Vincent Piazza                                       37   Tim Robbins
4    Angela Ruggiero                                    20   Carter Thicke
2    Mr. Zhou (goalie)                                    72   Ken Baker (goalie)
1    Jamie Storr (goalie)                                 1    James Badge Dale (goalie)

