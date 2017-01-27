After teasing a handful of clips and photos, Taylor Swift and ZAYN have released the music video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” their collaboration for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. The clip debuted Thursday night.

While the sultry song could have easily fit in on ZAYN’s R&B-minded 2016 release Mind of Mine, it marks Swift’s sexiest vocal display to date — which the video uses to its benefit. Set in a dimly-lit London hotel, the clip follows two lovers in the throws of intense romance. He destroys a hotel room, she practically rips out her hair.

The piercing tune dropped last December and was the first song shared off the upcoming, star-studded soundtrack. Co-written by Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew, Swift and the fun. frontman recorded together at Antonoff’s home while the former One Directioner forwarded his parts remotely from L.A. Antonoff took fans behind the scenes via a series of tweets (embedded below) shortly after release.

i don't wanna live forever came together very quickly. wrote it with taylor and sam dew and produced it at home mostly on paper sounds — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) December 9, 2016

recorded taylor at my house. zayn sent parts from LA – we did it in a week basically. i've never had something come out that quick — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) December 9, 2016

Both stars tweeted the video out after its release.

The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, which also features new music from Halsey, Tove Lo, John Legend, Kygo, a duet from Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj, and more drops alongside the film on Feb. 10.