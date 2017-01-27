Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Beyoncé’s ‘Hold Up’ and 29 more songs celebs listened to at Sundance

@derekjlawrence

Posted on

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Celebrities and moviegoers flocked to Sundance over the last week to see some of the next great films, but the power of music still found a way to be heard.

Between promoting their respective films and hitting the slopes, celebrities including Jon Hamm, Rashida Jones, and Logan Lerman got their music fix via Google Home, a voice-activated speaker that can play any song. Each getting to pick one track to listen to, the choices were both interesting and diverse.

While two songs were chosen twice — Common and Elijah Wood both picked John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” while Elle Fanning and Blake Jenner wanted to hear Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” — the rest were quite the mix, with requests for everything from Beyoncé to George Michael.

Check out the full list below.

  1. Adam Pally – Run the Jewels 3
  2. Anne Heche – ‘Hallelujah’ chorus
  3. Beck Bennett – ‘I Would Do Anything For Love’ by Meatloaf
  4. Brett Gelman – ‘Juicy’ by Notorious B.I.G.
  5. Chris O’Dowd – ‘Astral Weeks’ by Van Morrisson
  6. Common – ‘A Love Supreme’ by John Coltrane
  7. Diplo – ‘I am the Black Gold of the Sunday’ by Rotary Connection
  8. Elijah Wood – ‘A Love Supreme’ by John Coltrane
  9. Elle Fanning – ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ by Prince
  10. Blake Jenner – ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ by Prince
  11. Geena Davis – ‘Purple Rain’ by Prince
  12. Gigi Gorgeous – ‘Disturbia’ by Rihanna
  13. Jason Mitchell – Bill Withers
  14. Jason Ritter – ‘Kathy with a K’ by Bright Eyes
  15. Jon Hamm – ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ by George Gershwin
  16. Judy Greer – ‘Sara Smile’ by Hall & Oates
  17. Laird Hamilton – ‘Waves’ by Mr. Probz
  18. Logan Lerman – ‘Is This It’ by the Strokes
  19. Margaret Qualley – ‘Too Close’ by Rainsford
  20. Mark Hamill – ‘Minnie the Moocher’ by Cab Calloway
  21. Matt Walsh – ‘Hard Days Night’ by the Beatles
  22. Michelle Monaghan – ‘Happy’ by Pharrell
  23. Nia Long – ‘Lady Cab Driver’ by Prince
  24. Nick Offerman – ‘The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face’ by George Michael
  25. Nicholas Hoult – ‘September’ by Earth Wind & Fire
  26. O’Shea Jackson – ‘Bad and Boujee’ by Migos
  27. Olivia Cooke – ‘My Heart Will Go On’ by Celine Dion
  28. Paul Scheer – Chance the Rapper
  29. Paul Sparks – Neutral Milk Hotel
  30. Rashida Jones – ‘Hold Up’ by Beyoncé
  31. Riley Keough – Sam Cooke
  32. Trevor Jackson – ‘I Get Goosebumps Every Time’ by Travis Scott

Sponsored Stories

Comments

More from EW