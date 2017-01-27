Beyoncé’s ‘Hold Up’ and 29 more songs celebs listened to at Sundance

Celebrities and moviegoers flocked to Sundance over the last week to see some of the next great films, but the power of music still found a way to be heard.
Between promoting their respective films and hitting the slopes, celebrities including Jon Hamm, Rashida Jones, and Logan Lerman got their music fix via Google Home, a voice-activated speaker that can play any song. Each getting to pick one track to listen to, the choices were both interesting and diverse.
While two songs were chosen twice — Common and Elijah Wood both picked John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” while Elle Fanning and Blake Jenner wanted to hear Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” — the rest were quite the mix, with requests for everything from Beyoncé to George Michael.
Check out the full list below.
- Adam Pally – Run the Jewels 3
- Anne Heche – ‘Hallelujah’ chorus
- Beck Bennett – ‘I Would Do Anything For Love’ by Meatloaf
- Brett Gelman – ‘Juicy’ by Notorious B.I.G.
- Chris O’Dowd – ‘Astral Weeks’ by Van Morrisson
- Common – ‘A Love Supreme’ by John Coltrane
- Diplo – ‘I am the Black Gold of the Sunday’ by Rotary Connection
- Elijah Wood – ‘A Love Supreme’ by John Coltrane
- Elle Fanning – ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ by Prince
- Blake Jenner – ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ by Prince
- Geena Davis – ‘Purple Rain’ by Prince
- Gigi Gorgeous – ‘Disturbia’ by Rihanna
- Jason Mitchell – Bill Withers
- Jason Ritter – ‘Kathy with a K’ by Bright Eyes
- Jon Hamm – ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ by George Gershwin
- Judy Greer – ‘Sara Smile’ by Hall & Oates
- Laird Hamilton – ‘Waves’ by Mr. Probz
- Logan Lerman – ‘Is This It’ by the Strokes
- Margaret Qualley – ‘Too Close’ by Rainsford
- Mark Hamill – ‘Minnie the Moocher’ by Cab Calloway
- Matt Walsh – ‘Hard Days Night’ by the Beatles
- Michelle Monaghan – ‘Happy’ by Pharrell
- Nia Long – ‘Lady Cab Driver’ by Prince
- Nick Offerman – ‘The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face’ by George Michael
- Nicholas Hoult – ‘September’ by Earth Wind & Fire
- O’Shea Jackson – ‘Bad and Boujee’ by Migos
- Olivia Cooke – ‘My Heart Will Go On’ by Celine Dion
- Paul Scheer – Chance the Rapper
- Paul Sparks – Neutral Milk Hotel
- Rashida Jones – ‘Hold Up’ by Beyoncé
- Riley Keough – Sam Cooke
- Trevor Jackson – ‘I Get Goosebumps Every Time’ by Travis Scott