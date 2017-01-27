Beyoncé’s ‘Hold Up’ and 29 more songs celebs listened to at Sundance

Celebrities and moviegoers flocked to Sundance over the last week to see some of the next great films, but the power of music still found a way to be heard.

Between promoting their respective films and hitting the slopes, celebrities including Jon Hamm, Rashida Jones, and Logan Lerman got their music fix via Google Home, a voice-activated speaker that can play any song. Each getting to pick one track to listen to, the choices were both interesting and diverse.

While two songs were chosen twice — Common and Elijah Wood both picked John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” while Elle Fanning and Blake Jenner wanted to hear Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” — the rest were quite the mix, with requests for everything from Beyoncé to George Michael.

Check out the full list below.