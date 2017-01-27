Firefly, the Delaware music festival staged by the same promoters as Coachella, Panorama, and Stagecoach, announced its jam-packed lineup Friday. The fest, slated for for June 15 to 18, will feature headlining sets from the Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots, Muse, Chance the Rapper, and a less common festival act: Bob Dylan.

While Dylan performed at last year’s Desert Trip festival — fondly dubbed “Oldchella” — he’s rarely appeared at U.S. festivals; the Nobel laureate has never headlined Coachella and last played Bonnaroo in 2004. And after a lengthy summer tour in 2016, his Firefly appearance is his only currently scheduled 2017 U.S. show.

And while festival stalwarts like Flume, Weezer, the Shins, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Dillon Francis round out the upper echelons of Firefly’s lineup, promoters booked another unexpected act. In her first announced summer show, Kesha will perform at the festival. The pop star’s only other announced 2017 concerts are a Jan. 27 show in Bowling Green, Ohio, and a Feb. 15 gig in Mashantucket, Massachusetts. (Of note: Kesha covered Dylan’s 1964 classic “It Ain’t Me Babe” last year.)

See the Firefly’s complete lineup below.