Donald Trump calls Madonna 'disgusting' after Women's March comments

During a sit-down interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday, Donald Trump fired back at Madonna over comments she made about ‘blowing up the White House‘ during her speech at last weekend’s Women’s March on Washington.

“Honestly, she’s disgusting,” Trump said. “I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause.”

He continued, “I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

Madonna made the remarks while wearing a pink pussy hat at at the March on Saturday. “Yes, I’m angry,” she told the crowd. “Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Madonna has since clarified her statement in a note on Instagram. “I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” she wrote.

Still, her speech was met with mixed reviews, resulting in one Texas radio station banning her music and claiming that the singer has shown “un-American sentiments.”

Cyndi Lauper also criticized Madonna’s speech in a visit to Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. “I don’t think that it served our purpose,” Lauper said. “Anger is not better than clarity and humanity. That is what opens people’s minds.”

