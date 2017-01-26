Singles soundtrack gets remastered with previously unreleased tracks from Chris Cornell and more

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Singles, the Cameron Crowe rom-com set against the backdrop of Seattle’s rising grunge scene, the film’s soundtrack is getting remastered in an expanded release.

The new edition will debut May 19 and will feature the album’s original 13 tracks, plus an additional bonus CD with unreleased recordings from Chris Cornell, Mike McCready, Mudhoney, and Paul Westerberg. The bonus album will also include rarities like Cornell’s 1992 EP Poncier, and songs that were featured in the movie but left off the original 1992 soundtrack.

Among those is “Touch Me I’m Dick” by the film’s fictional band Citizen Dick, whose members included frontman Matt Dillon and a mid-breakthrough Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard, and Jeff Ament.

“The album itself was always designed to be sort of an anti-soundtrack, more like a souvenir and a simple mix-tape of some of Seattle’s finest,” screenwriter and director Cameron Crowe said in a statement. “It really is and was a tribute to those hard-working bands that welcome me to their city with open arms, and the music so many still love so much. Anyway, here we are now revisiting Singles, the film, as well as the soundtrack you hold in your hands, expanded with a special tip of the hat to the fans of the original release. Included are unreleased and raw elements that helped shape the experience of making the movie back in 1991. Hope you enjoy the trip back as much as I did – viva Seattle.”

Crowe will contribute liner notes and a track-by-track description of the music. The album will be available on both CD and vinyl as a two-disc set. The vinyl edition will include the original soundtrack, plus a CD of the new tracks.

See below for the full list of tracks that will be released in addition to the original 13.

1. Touch Me I’m Dick – Citizen Dick (first time on CD)

2. Nowhere But You – Chris Cornell (Poncier)

3. Spoon Man – Chris Cornell (Poncier)

4. Flutter Girl – Chris Cornell (Poncier)

5. Missing – Chris Cornell (Poncier) (first time on CD)

6. Would? (live) – Alice In Chains (first time on CD)

7. It Ain’t Like That (live) – Alice In Chains (first time on CD)

8. Birth Ritual (live) – Soundgarden (first time on CD)

9. Dyslexic Heart (acoustic) – Paul Westerberg (first time on CD)

10. Waiting For Somebody (score acoustic) – Paul Westerberg (previously unreleased)

11. Overblown (demo) – Mudhoney (previously unreleased)

12. Heart and Lungs – Truly

13. Six Foot Under – Blood Circus

14. Singles Blues 1 – Mike McCready (previously unreleased)

15. Blue Heart – Paul Westerberg (previously unreleased)

16. Lost In Emily’s Words – Paul Westerberg (previously unreleased)

17. Ferry Boat #3 – Chris Cornell (previously unreleased)

18. Score Piece #4 – Chris Cornell (previously unreleased)