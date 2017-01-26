Queen + Adam Lambert announce massive summer tour

Queen and Adam Lambert are teaming back up for another summer tour, launching June 23 at Phoenix’s Gila River Arena. The run will hit 24 cities in North America and extend through August 5, hitting cities like Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and Dallas.

Made up of guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor, and Adam Lambert, the updated outfit began touring together in 2014 and have played sold-out shows in Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin and North America since then. According to a release, this year’s tour will house a new show design, but fans can still expect to hear classic Queen tracks like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Another One Bites the Dust.”

Lambert first teamed up with May and Taylor in 2009 to perform “We Are the Champions” during the American Idol finale, where Lambert was a finalist and a noted Queen fan. (He performed “Bohemian Rhapsody” at his Idol audition.) Lambert joined May and Taylor again in 2011 for the EMAs’ tribute to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. There, they performed a medley of hits including “The Show Must Go On,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are the Champions.” They then performed a string of one-off shows before joining forces for a full-on tour in 2014.

See a full list of dates below before tickets go on sale Feb. 3, via Live Nation.

June 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

June 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

July 1 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

July 8 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

July 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

July 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 28 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 31 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center

August 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 4 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center