Major Lazer release new track with Nicki Minaj and PARTYNEXTDOOR

It might as well be Friday. Dance music stars Major Lazer — made up of Diplo, Jillionaire, Walshy Fire — kicked the weekend off early Thursday morning when they released “Run Up,” a Caribbean-minded party tune featuring Nicki Minaj and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

“It’s always important for us to work with people who are on the same wave,” the Mad Decent label head said in a release. “Nicki and Party really helped us bring the classic Major Lazer style to create this perfect party record.”

Groupmate Walshy Fire also adds, “Major Lazer is all about making the world smaller by making the party bigger. This felt like the perfect song to start off 2017.”

With that ethos in mind, stream “Run Up” below.

Major Lazer is currently on tour. Their most recent release, “Cold Water,” featuring Justin Bieber, scaled the Top 40 airplay chart after debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 late last year. The group’s documentary, Give Me Future, which chronicled their 2016 show in Havana, Cuba just premiered at Sundance; it is slated for wide release later this year.