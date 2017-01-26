Insane Clown Posse plan Juggalo March on Washington

Washington will soon trade pussy hats for face paint; the Juggalos are coming to town.

Less than a week after the historic Women’s March on Washington, Insane Clown Posse is moving forward with the Juggalo March on Washington, originally announced at last year’s Gathering of the Juggalos. The event is scheduled for Sept. 16. The hardcore hip-hop group and their devoted fans (called Juggalos) will protest the F.B.I. and the Department of Justice’s listing of Juggalos as a “loosely organized hybrid gang” in their 2011 Gang Task Force report. ICP’s Psychopathic Records’ lawsuit against the claim was dismissed, propelling ICP to move forward with the march.

“We have tried to use the American judicial system to achieve justice and we failed,” the march’s official website, which launched this week, reads. “So on Saturday, September 16, 2017, we are taking our fight to the streets. Literally.”

“To be sure, this is NOT a party, Gathering of the Juggalos, or a frivolous social event,” the website says. “This march is a serious, peaceful public demonstration, organized for one purpose — to deliver a message to the world showing how Juggalos have been unfairly stigmatized and discriminated against simply for identifying as being part of a particular music-based subculture. The golden rule of the march for participants is simply this: If you’re not serious about being there, just stay home.”

ICP also reveal they will host a free concert with appearances by 2 Live Crew, Vanilla Ice, and more in nearby Bristow, Virginia, following the march.

Known for their explicit lyrics and “horrorcore” style of music, the Insane Clown Posse have cultivated a dedicated fan base in their Juggalos, who call themselves “a family” not a gang. “We don’t fit in anywhere,” Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J told Rolling Stone in a 2014 interview. “And when people don’t understand you, people fear you. All we’re trying to do is be like the Stephen King of music. We like to tell horror stories.”

According to the FBI’s 2011 report, “Most crimes committed by Juggalos are sporadic, disorganized, individualistic, and often involve simple assault, personal drug use and possession, petty theft, and vandalism, however, open source reporting suggests that a small number of Juggalos are forming more organized subsets and engaging in more gang-like criminal activity, such as felony assaults, thefts, robberies, and drug sales.”