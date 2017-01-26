David Bowie featured on British stamps

The Royal Mail will immortalize the late David Bowie with a series of new stamps, the British postal service announced Wednesday. The series of 10 stamps honor various eras of Bowie’s career and become available to the public in March. According to a press release, it’s “the first time Royal Mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to an individual music artist or cultural figure.”

Six of the stamps commemorate the iconic artwork of Bowie’s albums: 1971’s Hunky Dory, 1973’s Aladdin Sane, 1977’s “Heroes”, 1983’s Let’s Dance, 1997’s Earthling, and his final album, 2016’s Blackstar. The other four honor tours of Bowie’s and, by extension, some of the personas he constructed throughout his career. Those stamps feature live shots of Bowie from 1973’s Ziggy Stardust Tour, 1978’s Stage Tour, 1983’s Serious Moonlight Tour, and 2004’s A Reality Tour.

In addition to the stamps themselves, the Royal Mail is presenting the memorabilia in numerous packages. The basic Presentation Pack features the stamps and a collectible biography of Bowie, while other offerings include an “Album Art Fan Sheet” with “an array of Bowie album covers” or a framed stamp and print of the “Heroes” stamp.

The Royal Mail’s collection of Bowie stamps follows 2016’s set recognizing Pink Floyd. Head over to their website to see the Bowie stamps.