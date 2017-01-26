Carole King re-releases 'One Small Voice' in honor of the Women's March

Three decades after releasing the original version of “One Small Voice,” Carole King has debuted a new recording of the 1982 song in honor of the Women’s Marches that took place around the globe following Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In a blog post that was published via the Huffington Post, King mentioned that she spent the weekend marching with other women in a small town in Idaho with a population of 63 and the experience inspired her to put out “One Small Voice.”

“I carried a handmade sign that said, ‘One Small Voice’ because I’ve never stopped believing that one small voice plus millions of other small voices is exactly how we change the world,” she said.

She continued, “I’m making the updated recording of ‘One Small Voice’ available to everyone because it will take the strength and persistence of many small voices to overcome the lies of the loudest voice with our message of truth, dignity, and decency.”

Listen to the second recording of “One Small Voice” below.