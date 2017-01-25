Bruno Mars to perform at the Grammys

Bruno Mars has joined the performance lineup at this year’s Grammys, where he’s nominated for his production work on Adele’s 25, the show announced Wednesday morning. He joins previously announced performers Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

The four-time Grammy winner last sang at the ceremony in 2013 when he helmed the stage twice in one night. The singer is currently promoting his third studio LP, 24k Magic, which dropped in November. His tour in support of the collection kicks off July 15 in Las Vegas.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 12, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. James Corden will serve as host.