Paris Jackson opens up about life with Michael: 'He would cry to me at night’

Paris Jackson spoke at length for the first time about her late father Michael Jackson and what life has been like being the daughter of one of the most famous artists in the world. In a new cover story for Rolling Stone, Jackson reveals intimate details of her childhood at Neverland Ranch, her reaction to the allegations of molestation against her father, and the circumstances that led to his sudden passing at age 50. For that, she says, she blames promoter AEG Live and her father’s doctor Conrad Murray.

When discussing her father’s death, she says that during rehearsals for his comeback performances at London’s O2 Arena, he looked “exhaust[ed]. AEG Live does not treat their performers right. …They drain them dry and work them to death.” (An AEG rep declined to comment.)

According to the 18-year-old, it’s “obvious” that her dad’s death was a murder. “‘He would drop hints about people being out to get him. …And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.’ …’It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.'” She says “a lot of people” wanted him dead.

Asked about the molestation allegations against her father — he was acquitted of all charges — Jackson says her father was innocent. “Nobody but my brothers and I experienced him reading A Light in the Attic to us at night before we went to bed. …Nobody experienced him being a father to them. And if they did, the entire perception of him would be completely and forever changed.'”

She also discusses her childhood and how she interacted with her father. “My dad would cry to me at night,” she tells Rolling Stone. “Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn’t do. And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. I’m like, ‘How can people be so mean?'”

For more on Paris Jackson, head over to Rolling Stone.